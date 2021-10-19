Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro event: Everything announced

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro made their debut Tuesday during Google's fall Pixel event, showcasing the new Android 12 phones' cameras, the Tensor chip, a Pixel Pass subscription bundle among other reveals.

You can watch Google's reveal event along with CNET's pre- and post-show on CNET's YouTube channel and in the player embedded here. This page will also update with our live reporting of Google's Pixel 6 event, collecting together every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update.

Both phones will sport a camera bar along the back, and come in a variety of pastel and metallic colors. When both Pixel 6 phones were given an early tease in August, we learned the phones will debut Google's in-house Tensor system-on-chip. The internal change could take a cue from how Apple designs its own chips for the iPhone line, allowing Google to further customize and support the Pixel phone.

The Tensor chip will also provide photography improvements on the software side, such as fixing blurry photos by combining elements of multiple shots into a single image, and allow for the phone to take on tasks that rely on artificial intelligence. Examples of the latter include improved speech recognition, dictation that can differentiate between messages and voice commands, live translations that combine Google's existing Live Caption and Interpreter modes.