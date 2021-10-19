Pixel 6 event CNET Deal Days are here Apple event recap AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro Bitcoin-linked ETF starts trading on NYSE Cowboy Bebop teaser
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro event: Every reveal on the new Android 12 phones

Google's new Pixel 6 phones include a lot of features and power at a price lower than most rivals. Here is every announcement.

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro made their debut Tuesday during Google's fall Pixel event, showcasing the new Android 12 phones' cameras, the Tensor chip, a Pixel Pass subscription bundle among other reveals. 

You can watch Google's reveal event along with CNET's pre- and post-show on CNET's YouTube channel and in the player embedded here. This page will also update with all of our Pixel 6 event coverage, collecting together every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update.

Pixel 6 event coverage

