Google offering Pixel 4 XL extended repair program

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Owners of the now-discontinued Pixel 4 XL phone are getting some extra support from Google, thanks to an extended repair program. Earlier spotted by 9to5Google, the extended repair program offers repairs at no cost for up to a year past the warranty expiration.

Not all owners are eligible, and not every issue is covered by the program, but several battery-related problems are now covered for the Pixel 4 XL.

Who is eligible?

Customers in Canada, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and the US are eligible for the program.

Notably, Google says that the "repair program does not apply to Pixel 4 XLs bought in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain or the UK, where eligible devices will be processed as part of their normal two-year manufacturer's warranty."

What is covered?

The extended repair program only applies to battery-related problems. Google lays out five specific issues:

Not able to turn on the phone

The phone restarting or shutting down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown

Problems charging with an adapter

Problems with wireless charging

The phone's battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use

Google also notes that other damage to your Pixel 4 XL may need to be repaired (at cost) before the company is able to fix the covered issues. So you won't be able to sneak in a new screen with your free battery fix.