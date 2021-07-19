Blue Origin launch Tom Clancy's XDefiant Robinhood IPO Whipped lemonade Netflix codes Unemployment tax refunds
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Google offering Pixel 4 XL extended repair program

Google discontinued the phone last year, but owners may be eligible to receive a free fix for battery-related issues.

Listen
- 01:15
hoyle-promo-pixel-4-xl-6
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Owners of the now-discontinued Pixel 4 XL phone are getting some extra support from Google, thanks to an extended repair program. Earlier spotted by 9to5Google, the extended repair program offers repairs at no cost for up to a year past the warranty expiration. 

Not all owners are eligible, and not every issue is covered by the program, but several battery-related problems are now covered for the Pixel 4 XL. 

Who is eligible? 

Customers in Canada, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and the US are eligible for the program. 

Notably, Google says that the "repair program does not apply to Pixel 4 XLs bought in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain or the UK, where eligible devices will be processed as part of their normal two-year manufacturer's warranty."

What is covered?

The extended repair program only applies to battery-related problems. Google lays out five specific issues: 

  • Not able to turn on the phone
  • The phone restarting or shutting down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown
  • Problems charging with an adapter
  • Problems with wireless charging
  • The phone's battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use

Google also notes that other damage to your Pixel 4 XL may need to be repaired (at cost) before the company is able to fix the covered issues. So you won't be able to sneak in a new screen with your free battery fix.

Now playing: Watch this: Android apps on Windows 11 explained
3:56