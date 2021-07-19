Google offering Pixel 4 XL extended repair program

Owners of the now-discontinued Pixel 4 XL phone are getting some extra support from Google, thanks to an extended repair program. Earlier spotted by 9to5Google, the extended repair program offers repairs at no cost for up to a year past the warranty expiration.
Not all owners are eligible, and not every issue is covered by the program, but several battery-related problems are now covered for the Pixel 4 XL.
Who is eligible?
Customers in Canada, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and the US are eligible for the program.
Notably, Google says that the "repair program does not apply to Pixel 4 XLs bought in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain or the UK, where eligible devices will be processed as part of their normal two-year manufacturer's warranty."
What is covered?
The extended repair program only applies to battery-related problems. Google lays out five specific issues:
- Not able to turn on the phone
- The phone restarting or shutting down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown
- Problems charging with an adapter
- Problems with wireless charging
- The phone's battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use
Google also notes that other damage to your Pixel 4 XL may need to be repaired (at cost) before the company is able to fix the covered issues. So you won't be able to sneak in a new screen with your free battery fix.