Google's Messages Update Might Cause More Green Bubble Grief With iPhones

Google's Messages app is getting a series of updates that will bring the texting app to better parity with Apple's iMessage and Meta's WhatsApp. But one feature, in particular, might be initially annoying for anyone using a non-Android phone.

Announced in a blog post on Thursday, the Messages app will now support the ability to reply to any text with an emoji. But when a conversation isn't conducted over RCS, it will do that by sending an SMS text that denotes the emoji used while quoting the message the reaction is meant for. The experience will be very similar to how the iPhone handles emoji reactions on text messages between iPhone and Android users.

Google earlier this year added a feature that translates those texts into the appropriate emoji reaction for Android devices.

Google's Jan Jedrzejowicz, who serves as product lead on Messages, said at a reporter roundtable that the feature is meant to add consistency to the Messages app rather than blocking the reaction feature from non-RCS conversations entirely. Regarding how the texts could initially appear in Apple's iMessage, Jedrzejowicz said it will be up to Apple to decide whether or not to parse those texts into the appropriate emoji reaction.

Upcoming Messages updates will also bring inline replies to the app, the ability to watch YouTube videos inside of a conversation and proactive suggestions based on texts within a conversation. These suggestions could include setting a reminder if a birthday is mentioned, a suggestion to "star" a message should it include an important detail like an unlock code for a door or setting up a Google Meet call if the conversation mentions needing to set up a meeting. These suggestions can be turned off should they feel too intrusive.

Google is also expanding availability for the voice message transcription feature introduced on the Pixel 7. That feature will be coming to the Pixel 6 line as well as Samsung's Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Aesthetically, the Google Messages app will be receiving a new set of icons, which will feature overlapping blue shapes for Messages, Phone and Contacts.

Lastly, Google is announcing a partnership with United Airlines that will bring free RCS texting on flights, similar to other airline offerings such as free texting over services like iMessage and WhatsApp over in-flight Wi-Fi.