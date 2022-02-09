Google's Messages app will let you watch YouTube videos from your texts

Google

Google Messages will soon make it less of a hassle when someone texts you a video. An upcoming change will allow you to watch YouTube videos within the app.

During Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event, Google announced that YouTube links will soon be available to quickly preview from your conversations. You'll be able to fully launch the videos with an extra tap.

While it's a convenient feature to have, it's also one that already exists on Apple's Messages app. This update will bring texting on an Android phone closer to the experience of texting on an iPhone.

Google has also been working on support for Message Reactions, which would replace the separate text messages that are sent when an iPhone user reacts to a text with a "like," "love" or "emphasize" emoji.

Group YouTube watching on Android was also announced Wednesday, which will allow people on a Duo video call to share, play and pause YouTube videos during a conversation.

The announcements arrived at the same time as the debut of the Samsung's Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Tab S8.