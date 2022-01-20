Google is working on an AR headset, report says

Richard Nieva/CNET

Google is building an augmented reality headset, according to a Thursday news report, part of the search giant's effort to take on Meta, Microsoft and Apple in the growing AR and virtual reality space.

Codenamed Project Iris, development of the headset is underway at a San Francisco Bay Area facility, according to The Verge, which cited two sources who declined to be named. The device, which uses outward-facing cameras to mix virtual imagery with top of real-world views, could ship as early as 2024, according to the outlet.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported development of Google's AR headset comes as a host of companies invest in developing next-generation hardware, much of which will be used to access the metaverse, a shared virtual world for meetings and play. Metal, Valve, HTC, HP and Sony all make VR headsets that all users to enter virtual worlds such as games. Microsoft, Magic Leap and others make AR headsets that introduce virtual imagery to real world scenes.

Google's device, which is still in early development, reportedly uses outward-facing cameras. It's reportedly powered by a custom Google processor and runs on Android.