Google I/O Is Tomorrow. Here's How to Watch the Keynote Live

Google's I/O developers conference is tomorrow, and we expect to learn more about Android 15 and upcoming AI updates. The event kicks off with a keynote presentation at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Google's hometown of Mountain View, California, followed by breakout sessions over two days.

You can watch the keynote event at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14.Google is set to stream the session live here.

There's also a livestream option with American Sign Language, which you can catch here.

In the leadup to I/O, Google has unveiled the Pixel 8A, its more budget-friendly phone that shares many of the same features as the flagship Pixel 8. It costs $500 and will be available May 14, the same day as Google I/O.

Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel Fold, as well as features like Magic Editor in Photos and Immersive View for Maps. So it's safe to assume we'll see a mix of hardware and software announcements during this year's keynote event (though rumor has it the company may wait to debut the next generation of the Pixel Fold until later this year).

