Google I/O 2023 Is Happening May 10 at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Google I/O 2023, the company's mid-year software show, is happening in-person on May 10, giving developers and enthusiasts a sneak peek at what's coming across Android, Search, Maps and plenty of other products.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, is expected to kick off the first of several keynotes from Google's Shoreline amphitheater. While the event is geared toward developers and media, all the keynotes will be streamed online for folks watching at home.

As is tradition, Google teased the event with a puzzle for fans to solve before the launch date would be revealed. This year's was a big binary field for eager viewers to filter into a final message, after which the launch date was revealed: May 10, which is around when Google typically holds the annual event.