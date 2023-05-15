Google Fixes Pixel Update Error Leading to Overheating, Battery Drain Issues

The issue seems to be affecting Pixel 6 and 7 series devices, although it seems to be resolved.
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series of devices seem to be running into battery and overheating issues for some after installing the May 2023 security patch, according to a report from 9to5Google on Monday. Google says the issue has been resolved.
The issues, noted by Pixel users on Google's support page and Reddit, have some people seeing their battery life cut in half and their phone feeling hot to the touch. People began reporting the issues to Google on May 6.
On Reddit, one user has gone to great lengths to try to find out what the potential cause is. After talking with support and doing some internal troubleshooting, they said the culprit might be the Google app. Other users have pointed to the Android System Intelligence service as a possibility for the draining battery issue.
"A recent Google App backend change unintentionally resulted in a subset of Android devices experiencing accelerated battery drain," a Google spokesperson said. "We rolled out a fix shortly after becoming aware of the issue, and impacted users should see their devices return to normal behavior immediately. This fix does not require an app update."
If you recently bought the new Google Pixel 7A, it might be a good idea to hold off on updating to the latest May security update until more information comes to light.
The Google Pixel series of devices are well reviewed, and offer the definitive Android experience for many fans. However, these types of software issues have popped up with Pixel devices over the years, harming their overall reputation. These have included burn-in with the Pixel 2 XL, microphone and call quality issues with the Pixel 3, power problems with the Pixel 4 XL and overheating issues with the Pixel 5A.
