Google Fi price drops bring its basic plan down to $20 per month

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google announced on Friday that its Google Fi mobile plans would get price drops and minor upgrades across the board.

Both of Google Fi's monthly plans have gotten cheaper, per a Google blog post. The basic Simply Unlimited plan has dropped from $60 per month for one line down to $50, or for the plan with four or more lines dropping from $30 per line down to $20. The cap on high-speed data has been increased from 22 GB to 35 GB, which now includes up to 5 GB for mobile WiFi hotspot tethering. Calls, texts and data for contact to Canada and Mexico are now free to boot.

The higher-tier Unlimited Plus plan has gotten marginally cheaper, too. Plans for a single line have dropped from $70 per month to $65, while the plan for four or more lines have dropped from $45 per line to $40. The high-speed data cap has been increased from 22 GB to 50 GB, and like the cheaper plan, also now includes unlimited calls, texts and data to Canada and Mexico.

The pay-as-you-go Flexible plan's pricing hasn't changed, costing $17 per month per line for four lines and $10 per GB of data used, but users on this tier will get to make unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico.

Read more: Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Visible: Which Wireless Networks Do Smaller Providers Use?