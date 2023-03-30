Google Fi on iPhones Now Works With 5G Thanks to iOS 16.4

If you have a 5G-compatible iPhone running the new iOS 16.4 and use Google Fi for your phone service, you are finally able to connect to 5G. After not offering the capability for years, Google confirmed this week that Apple's devices on its MVNO network gained the new capability with Apple's latest software release.

iPhone® users 🤝 Fi



Get fast 5G coverage on all 5G-compatible phones on Fi - now available for iPhone®.



Learn how to turn it on → https://t.co/xcOJZ9sOGK — Google Fi (@googlefi) March 29, 2023

The update enables 5G support for any 5G-capable iPhone, which includes the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 lines as well as the most recent iPhone SE. As per Google Fi's support page, to turn on 5G you will need to download and install iOS 16.4 and then head to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options. From there, tap on the section labeled Voice & Data or Cellular, tap on your Google Fi number and select 5G Auto.

Google Fi uses T-Mobile's network, so enabling this setting will allow you to connect to that 5G service in the US.