Google Fi Gives iPhone Subscribers a Boost When Traveling

Google announced updates to its Google Fi, Google's mobile phone service, on Thursday that should make international travel easier for service subscribers.

One of the major updates is that Google Fi is bringing Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area -- like in another country -- you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signal. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said it will use whichever has the stronger signal.

This story is being updated.