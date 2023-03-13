Google Brings Faster Night Sight, Magic Eraser to More Pixel Phones

Google on Monday laid out updates coming to its Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch, including bringing some useful camera tools to more devices.

In its first feature drop of 2023, Google said faster Night Sight -- its feature for taking low-light photos -- is coming to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro after launching on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro last year. The company also reminded people that its Magic Eraser tool for removing unwanted objects from images is now available on all Pixel phones.

Google said people will be able to further customize audio and visuals on the Pixel Watch in the "coming weeks," including new "color-correction and greyscale modes" to meet a wider range of display preferences. The company also called out fall detection on the Pixel Watch, which Google said last month has been tested to tell the difference between a hard fall and exercise movements.

Other features Google highlighted in this latest feature drop are expanded availability of Direct My Call -- a feature that lets you see phone menu options ahead of time for toll-free calls -- to the Pixel 4A and newer as well as a feature that shares timers set on Nest smart home devices to Pixel phones, and lets you stop them without having to unlock your phone.