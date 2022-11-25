Give the Gift of Premium Sound With Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Looking for the next generation of wireless listening? Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deliver a tailor-made experience that will level up your sound quality.

Why it's a great gift: The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are an amazing gift for anyone who appreciates high-quality sound. Thanks to Bose's CustomTune technology, you can easily and automatically adjust their sound to suit your ears' preferences. They're also comfortable, so anyone with an active lifestyle can use them to listen while on the go.

The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are so adjustable that your loved one will feel like you've given them a personalized, immersive sound experience designed. These earbuds are equipped with innovative noise-canceling technology, so when they're in your ears, you'll hear as much of the outside world as you prefer. Soften your surroundings or silence them completely -- it's up to you. Read CNET's Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review.

What you'll pay: The list price of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is $299 and it's worth so much more.

