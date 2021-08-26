Get Tribit's top AirPods alternative for $48.99

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Some of Tribit's 2020 true-wireless earbuds were decent for the money, but none of them truly stood out from the pack. Its new FlyBuds C1, however, are very solid as far as inexpensive true-wireless earbuds go. Not only do they sound very good for their modest price, with good clarity and strong, punchy bass, but for call quality they measure up well to AirPods, with good noise reduction -- the earbuds have two microphones each -- and a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the 'buds when making a call.

They usually cost about $70 but if you combine the instant 15%-off coupon on the Amazon product page (make sure to click the checkbox) and apply the code 48YMLI05 at checkout, you get an additional 15% off, bringing the price down to $48.99 for a total discount of $17.50. Their previous low was $52.49. The deal runs through August 31 or while supplies last.

Other noteworthy features include strong battery life (12 hours at 50% volume) and 30-meter range with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They use Qualcomm's QCC3040 chip, which includes aptX audio streaming for compatible devices such as Samsung's Galaxy phones.

While they don't have active noise canceling like the AirPods Pro, if you get a tight seal, which is crucial for optimizing sound quality, they do a good job of passively sealing out a lot of ambient noise. They're IPX5 water-resistant (meaning they can withstand a sustained spray of water) and have a compact matte-black charging case with USB-C charging. I also liked how they have tiny physical buttons on their stems that work well for controlling playback and volume.