Get this Soundpeats smart watch fitness tracker for just $13.79

Amazon

If you're looking for a really cheap smart watch with fitness tracking, this may the deal for you. Soundpeats is running a clearance sale on Amazon for its : If you check the $6 instant coupon on the product page and then apply the code 40MACOTD at check out, you get $19.20 off the watch's list price of $32.99, bringing your final price to $13.79 before tax.

Full disclaimer: I have not tried this smart watch, but I thought it was worth posting the deal because it's so cheap and the watch is IP68 waterproof, which means you can dunk it underwater up to 3 meters, and the reviews I've seen for it online for it aren't bad. As you might expect, it's just not going to be all that zippy, but for around $14, this is something you can wear or give to a kid and not worry about losing it. Also, you can always return it if you don't like it.

There are plenty of these cheap smart watches on Amazon and they're essentially knock-offs of the popular . Note that the link to the clearance version of the watch is the , which has close to 4,000 Amazon reviews on it and is selling for just less than $26. However, the code does not work on that product page.