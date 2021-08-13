Get this intriguing AirPods alternative for $35, in black

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

I never tried to the original Fiil CC earbuds, but the improves on the performance of the originals, with better battery life (it's rated at 5 hours on a single charge) and no audio latency issues when watching videos. It lists for $70 but an instant 50%-off coupon on Amazon drops the price to .

I personally don't use open-style earbuds that often, but these did stay in my ears better than the standard AirPods. They pair quickly (they're equipped with Bluetooth 5.0), there's a Fiil companion app for tweaking settings and they sound pretty decent for open-style buds (with open-style buds you tend to lose a little bass, especially in noisier environments as ambient leaks in). They're also decent for making calls and have touch controls.

Their specs say they're sweat-resistant, so you can use them to work out, but I didn't see an IPX rating, so I assume the water-resistance is on the lower side. One of their distinguishing features is their open case, which makes it easy to access the buds and put them back in their case. Thanks to some integrated magnets, they stay in the case securely (you can turn it upside down and the buds won't come out). Unlike the AirPods, these have square not rounded stems, which seems a little weird at first (they do fit in your ears slightly differently than AirPods as a result).

My 12-year old kid forgot her AirPods on a recent trip, so I loaned her my sample, and she gave them her stamp of approval. She thought they were a good deal at $35, though probably not at their list price of $70. I agree.