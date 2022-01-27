Get these top budget earbuds for only $27

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

The Soundpeats T3 buds have two things going for them, aside from their modest price tag: They sound decent and work well for making calls, with very good noise reduction. They're also comfortable to wear and have both active noise canceling and a transparency mode. The noise canceling is only OK, not great (same goes for the transparency mode), but you can't expect everything for $27. That's what the T3 buds cost right now, after you check the 10% instant coupon on Amazon and apply the code HYD3HE7L at checkout. That combo gets you $9, or 25%, off their list price of $36. The code should be valid through Feb. 15.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, they're IPX4 splash-proof and have a battery-life rating of up to 5.5 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels.

They have relatively smooth, balanced sound and ample bass. They're not going to wow you with clarity or dynamic sound, but they're pleasant to listen to, which is all you can ask for in a budget set of earbuds.

Callers said that my voice sounded clearer when I was using the AirPods Pro, but the Soundpeats actually reduced more background noise. I was able to have conversations on the noisy streets of New York without a problem.

The Soundpeats T3 are currently on our list of best cheap true wireless earbuds.