Get these sub-branded Soundpeats earbuds for just $7.80

Soundpeats is a pretty popular brand when it comes to . But Soundpeats Audio has a sub-brand called SoundPARA that apparently no one knows about, including me, and it's not getting much traction. So that's where this clearance deal comes in: $18.19 off the $25.99 when you apply the code D2JF6HUB at checkout (the price in your cart should be $7.80 before taxes and shipping is free for Prime members).

That's a 70% discount! The deal expires on Aug. 31 or while supplies last.

Admittedly, I'm flying blind on this deal because I haven't tried the buds and there are literally no reviews on their Amazon product page. But if you want to take a flyer on them, it's pretty hard to find true-wireless buds for less than $10.

The buds are lightweight, weighing in at 3.7g, they have touch controls and are IPX5 splash-proof. Battery life is only rated at 3.5 hours on single charge at moderate volume levels, with the charging case giving you about 3 extra charges. They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0. and you can use the right earbud as a single bud. It's unclear whether the case charges via micro USB or USB-C.

To be clear, these are basic buds, but they're only $7.80, and if they don't cut it, you can always return them. If you do pick up a pair, let me know what you think. Just make sure to apply the code D2JF6HUB at checkout to get the deal.