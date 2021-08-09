Get Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone for $200

David Carnoy/CNET

Missed some of those sweet Prime Day headphone deals? Here's your chance to nab a top-rated set of noise-canceling headphones without breaking the splurge bank: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the .

Until the slightly better WH-1000XM4 came along, the WH-1000XM3 were CNET's top noise-canceling headphones -- and that was when we evaluated them at their debut price of $350.

Everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Sony WH-1000XM3 review, which concludes thusly: "With its comfortable fit and superb performance, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the noise-canceling headphone to beat." (Again, that predates the newer model, but you get the idea.)

Now playing: Watch this: Sony's WH-1000XM3 dethrones Bose QuietComfort 35 II as...

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability.