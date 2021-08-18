Get Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds for $25 off

Enlarge Image Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung just announced its new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and they're already on sale for , a week before they're due to ship. The Galaxy Buds 2 list for $150, so you're looking at about a 17% discount. I've already reviewed these new active noise-canceling buds and they're all around very solid, with a more compact design that should fit most ears comfortably and securely. They're available in four color options and you can purchase up to 3 of them at this price, which is good for today only or while supplies last. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

If you miss this deal, I suspect we'll continue to see sporadic discounts on the Galaxy Buds 2 as the step-up Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for and there needs to be more of a price delta between these two Galaxy Buds models. The Galaxy Buds Pro sound slightly better, have slightly better noise canceling and offer a couple of features that are missing from the Galaxy Buds 2. But many people will prefer the fit of the Galaxy Buds 2. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review.

