Get Premium Sound With 35% Off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

In the market for new earbuds? Right now you can get premium sound without the premium price on noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds packed with features that will have you ready to rock for hours. You can , meaning you'll pay just $130. That's just $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. Snag a pair for yourself during today's one-day sale at Amazon.

The Galaxy Buds Pro feature 11 mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters, which deliver high quality sound from each bud. Plus, intelligent Active Noise Cancellation allow a truly immersive experience when listening to music, podcasts and more. Ambient Sound mode will let in sounds that matter, and these earbuds will automatically switch from ANC to Ambient Sound mode when it hears your voice. And with four levels to choose from, you can customize these earbuds to fit your needs. An IPX7 water-resistance rating keeps them safe from sweat, rain and spills, too. And Galaxy Buds Pro come a wireless charging case, so you can easily store, charge and stay connected on the go.