Get Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds for a mere $60

Enlarge Image Jabra

When they were released last August, Jabra touted its $80 Elite 3 earbuds as its most affordable true-wireless buds to date. Now they're even more affordable -- they're at multiple retailers, which matches their lowest price to date. They were briefly $60 in mid-December.

The Elite 3 have a fairly basic feature set, though they offer strong sound and call quality for the money. They have 6mm drivers, four microphones for calls and Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode. Qualcomm aptX HD audio is supported for aptX-enabled devices.

Read more: Best cheap wireless earbuds under $100

Battery life is rated at up to seven hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels, with the case storing an extra three full charges (28 hours total). They have an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they can take a sustained spray of water and are also dust-resistant. As with the other new buds, you can use either bud independently in a mono mode.

While they don't have such extras as active noise canceling, the Elite 3 earbuds offer solid performance and a comfortable fit for a reasonable price.

If you're looking for a more premium Jabra model, the is also on sale. It's now or $40 off its list price of $180. Also worth noting: Jabra released its new $120 Elite 4 Active at CES 2022.

Read more: Hands-on with Jabra's new Elite 4 Active earbuds just announced at CES.