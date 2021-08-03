Get Aukey's fast-charging 10,000-mAh mini power bank for just $13

David Carnoy/CNET

Aukey bills its as "the smallest and lightest 10,000-mAh portable charger." I'm not sure it qualifies as the world's smallest, but its footprint is smaller than a credit card. That said, it is 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) thick and has some heft to it. It fits easily enough in a pocket and has both an 18-watt Power Delivery USB-C port and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A. The in-out USB-C port can be used as a pass-through port so you can charge the Power Bank and a device at the same time.

Normally, the black version costs $20. But through Aug. 15 (or while supplies last), you can snag the PB-N83 for just $13 ($10 plus $3 shipping) with code PB10. (If you get your full order above $25, the shipping fee is waived.)

That's the best price we've seen to date for this power bank. A USB-A to USB-C cable is included for charging, but you'll need to supply your own USB charger. (At this price, I'm not complaining.)

It's worth noting that Aukey has been booted from Amazon because it was one of several vendors reported to have solicited positive user reviews for gift cards. And while that's hardly admirable behavior, here's the thing: We've tried this product and it's great at twice the price. I used it to charge the iPhone 12 Pro to about 60% in 30 minutes. And Aukey's site accepts Google Pay and PayPal, so you don't even need to sign up for a new account.

This story was posted earlier and has been updated to reflect pricing changes and the fact that Aukey is no longer selling on Amazon.