Get Anker's Portable Wireless iPhone Charger for Just $35 This Memorial Day Weekend

If you're looking for an easy way to charge your iPhone on the go, Anker's magnetic charger is a solid choice. It's regularly priced at $70, but right now for Memorial Day, you can snag it for just $35 on Amazon.

The battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity and charges wirelessly at a rate 7.5W, which isn't that fast but is enough to get the job done. What really makes this model stand out, however, is its integrated kickstand. That's a big reason why this model earned a spot on CNET's best iPhone power banks list. CNET's David Carnoy described this power bank as being "slim" and "easy to carry around," making it a worthy addition to your work bag for top-offs during a commute.

Anker says this charger is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later, which makes sense considering the iPhone 12 was the first phone to include Apple's magnetic charging system, known as MagSafe. Before buying, you'll want to consider the type of case you use for your phone. Anker's Amazon product page notes that the charger isn't compatible with non-magnetic phone cases, so you might have to spend extra on a MagSafe-supported case if you don't already own one.

But for those who do own a MagSafe case, or don't mind going case-free, Anker's wireless charger is a compelling option -- especially if you want to prop your phone up for easy viewing as you're charging it.