Get all-day sound and active noise cancellation with Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones for $43

Sarah Tew/CNET

Stay on the go and never miss a beat with Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 wireless Bluetooth headphones. The headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation through four ANC microphones for enhanced detection and cancellation of ambient noises, which reduce ambient noises by up to 90%. The headphones also feature Hi-Res audio with custom oversized 40mm dynamic drivers that reach up to 40kHz for impressive clarity and detail for the price. Save 29% and snag a pair of at Amazon.

You can get up to 40 hours of play time while in active noise cancellation mode and up to 60 hours of playtime in standard music mode, allowing you to stay connected wherever you go. Plus, if you're in a rush, a quick five-minute boost will get you four hours of listening time so that you never have to go without your music. And as for sound quality, these budget headphones pack a punch: When listening to bass-heavy genres you can double-press the play button for an amplified listening experience with BassUp technology.

They're "comfortable to wear, the noise-canceling is acceptably effective [and] it's solid as a headset for making calls," said our headphone expert David Carnoy when he tried them. At just $3 more than the lowest price we've seen on the Soundcore Life Q2 headphones, this is a great time to grab a set for yourself or someone you love.

Read more: Listen up: Anker's Soundcore Liberty 'buds are $39 today (all-time low)