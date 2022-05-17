Get a Suunto Smartwatch Fitness Tracker for as Low as $349

Picking the right sports watch can be a vital element of your fitness journey. Outdoor enthusiasts and athletes looking for a tool to train with should consider investing in an ultradurable smartwatch and fitness tracker from Suunto. You can grab your own at Amazon.

Because Suunto smartwatches focus on the outdoors, they come equipped with a more rugged build. But they can keep track of your sports, daily activity, and sleep the same as other smartwatch brands. Weather's no concern, since the watch monitors the outdoor conditions and is water-resistant.

While some smartwatches work exclusively with one phone brand, Suunto smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS. You can see incoming calls and messages, view your to-do lists, make payments through Google Pay and download music or podcasts to listen to when you're offline.

Suunto Suunto Baro 9 is a durable GPS watch with a barometer for accurate altitude information. and it provides up to 120 hours of continuous exercise tracking. The wrist heart rate monitor has been upgraded, as well as the accuracy of GPS and its battery life. The Suunto 9 sports watch features 80 sport modes including running, hiking, cycling, swimming, triathlon, trekking, fitness, climbing and more. This smartwatch alerts you to rain, sun, winds or snow, keeping you up-to-date on all storm and other relevant weather information. And with a water-resistance up to 100 meters, it can just about go wherever you do.