Get a pair of Aukey power banks for $9 each with our exclusive code

Aukey

If you've ever shopped for a portable power bank or charger, chances are you've seen Aukey, which makes a wide variety of charging accessories made for keeping your phone, tablet and other devices juiced up on the go. Today, you can take advantage of an awesome two-pack deal that gets you for just $9 each ($18 total) using code CNET974821 at checkout. Normally $60, the two-pack is already on sale for $20 via online store Until Gone, but our exclusive code slashes an additional two bucks off at checkout. Nice!

These Aukey Basix Slim portable chargers are small enough to easily fit in your pocket, and if you have a long commute or travel frequently, they're invaluable for keeping your phone or tablet from running out of battery before the end of the day. Each charger can juice up a standard iPhone or Galaxy phone with about two full charges, give or take, and these can even recharge gadgets as big as an iPad Mini. Basically, take one of these little guys out the door with you, and you won't have to worry about having to ask a stranger to use their charger before the night is over.

If you're wondering why you can't buy this and other Aukey chargers directly from Amazon these days, it's because Aukey and a few other brands have been booted from Amazon for reportedly soliciting positive user reviews for gift cards. But since our experience with the quality and value of Aukey accessories has been positive, we continue to recommend its hardware, especially when it's on sale for this cheap.

