Get a Deal on an Anker Charger, and Say Goodbye to That Dying Red Battery Icon

There's one universal truth about electronic devices: They won't run forever. Whether you're using a cell phone, smartwatch, laptop, tablet, e-reader or other device, you're going to have to keep it charged. So while Amazon Big Deal Days is going on, you might want to load up on charging implements.

Electronics manufacturer Anker makes chargers, power banks, charging cables and more, and plenty of those products are now on sale as part of the Amazon event.

You can scroll through the charging products here to check out what you might need. One of the better deals offers 60% off on a charging dock for the Oculus Quest 2, bringing the price down to $40 from $99. It charges an Oculus Quest 2 headset and Touch controllers in just 2.5 hours.

Another deal offers a 6-foot Anker 765 USB C to USB C cable that works with numerous devices, from the iPhone 15 line to the iPad Pro to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Originally priced at $35, the cable is now selling for $15.

Other deals on Anker products include a USB-C hub marked down to $35 from $60, and a magnetic wireless charger marked down to $38 from $60.