Get $95 off Klipsch's excellent-sounding T5 II True Wireless buds

David Carnoy/CNET

When I spotted this deal on Amazon, I did a double-take, wondering if it was for a refurbished unit. But it turns out the -- brand new, in the box -- are really or nearly half off for a limited time on Amazon. The discount only applies to the silver-colored model (the black version is $126), but that's still a very good deal for an excellent-sounding set of true-wireless earbuds. Also worth noting is that the sport version is also on sale for as little as $100.

I haven't reviewed the T5 II buds, although I have used them. I liked them overall, but they're not without a few potential downsides. While their charging case is nicely design and solidly built (it looks like a heavy-duty Zippo lighter), it is a bit weighty, especially compared to the AirPods Pro's case. Also, they have a long ear tip post so the buds are designed to probe a little more deeply into your ear canal in order to get a tight seal and secure fit. That fit might not appeal to everyone.

Any potential flaws are magnified when you're looking at a $200 set of buds, which typically include such features as active noise canceling (there is a transparency mode). But when the price is around $100, one tends to be more forgiving and the T5 II does sound quite good with relatively clean, well-balanced sound, a fairly wide soundstage and energetic but controlled bass.

As I said, the T5 II also comes in a , and that model is on sale for as low as $100 for the black version. That model includes sport fins and is also a very good deal at that price, but the sport case is a bit bulky and has clamps that make it a little cumbersome to get the buds in and out of the case.

I usually prefer the sport version of earbuds but in this case, my preference tilts toward the standard T5 II True Wireless. The sport fins just felt a little uncomfortable in my ears. Note that both models have an IP67 water-resistance rating, which means they are both waterproof and dustproof. Battery life is also good at up to 8 hours on a single charge.