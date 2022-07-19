Get $50 Off This Excellent AirPods Pro Alternative for Android and iPhone Users

You've probably never heard of Oddict -- I hadn't until a couple of months ago -- but its parent company is Phiaton, which has been around for a while, and its noise-canceling earbuds are actually quite good. While they were $149 at launch, they're down to $99 at Amazon right now when you combine a $30 discount with an instant $20-off coupon on their product page. They're a good deal at that price.

With aluminum material in both the earbuds and charging case, they have more of a premium look and feel compared to a lot of earbuds in this price range. On top of that, they're fairly packed with features, including ear-detection sensors (your music pauses when you take a bud out of your ear and resumes when you put it back in), decent active noise canceling and a transparency mode.

They also support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive audio codec for Android devices, as well as the AAC codec used by iOS devices. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound label means they're designed to work especially well with Android phones that also feature that tech.

Read more: Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022

They're equipped with 12mm drivers and Qualcomm's higher-end QCC5141 audio chip, which has Bluetooth 5.2. Battery life is rated at up to 5.5 hours -- that's decent though not great -- and the buds are IPX4 splash-proof.

As long as you get a tight seal from one of the included ear tips, they sound very good whether you're listening with an Android or iOS device, with relatively clean, dynamic sound that offers good detail and well-defined bass. They sound pretty open, too, with a fairly wide soundstage. Call quality was also better than average, with good voice pickup -- they have three microphones in each bud -- and just enough background noise reduction.

The only small gripes I had were that the earbuds' case could be a little more compact (it can be a tad difficult to get the buds out of the case) and the Oddict companion app isn't all that slick. But you can update the firmware and tweak the sound a bit with an equalizer. It's also worth noting that there's a "Find Me" feature that allows you to locate the buds should you misplace them.

Read more: NuraTrue Pro Earbuds Deliver Wireless Lossless Audio -- but There's a Catch