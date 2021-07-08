Get $50 off Belkin's new Soundform Freedom earbuds

David Carnoy/CNET

Belkin just launched its new and is offering up a pretty sweet deal to CNET users: $50 off the buds' list price of $120 when you apply the code 50OFFBELKIN at checkout. I know that's pretty easy math, but just to be clear, that brings the price down to . The deal doesn't have a time limit but is only good for the first 250 people who use the code.

I've been using the buds for a couple of days and while they don't have active noise canceling, they do sound good, are lightweight and comfortable to wear and also work well for making calls (callers said they could hear me well even in a noisy environment). It's also worth noting that they have an auto-detection feature so your music pauses when you take them out of your ears and they're among the first 3rd-party accessories to have Apple Find My capabilities. That means you can use the Find My feature on your iPhone or another iOS device to locate the buds' charging case should you misplace it.

Read more: Best cheap true-wireless earbuds for 2021

The Soundform Freedom buds are IPX5 splashproof (they can withstand a sustained spray of water) and battery life is rated at healthy 8 hours at 50% volume. The compact case, which offers an extra 2.5 charges, has wireless charging capabilities. These do work with Android devices and fans of aptX will be happy to know they support that audio codec.

Like all in-ear noise-isolating earbuds, I can't say everybody will love the fit of these buds -- and you do need a tight seal to get optimal sound quality. But if you do get a good fit, they're a good value at $70. Their sound may not be exceptionally good, but it's well-balanced with punchy bass and good clarity and their overall performance measures up well against other earbuds that cost around $100-$120. They also come in white.