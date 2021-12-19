Get 4 cases to protect your iPhone, Android and more for the price of two right now

Casely

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

New year, new you. Bring in the new year with a case that matches your needs, personality and budget. Right now, when you use code FROSTY at checkout. That means you can mix and match cases for everything including iPhone, Samsung, AirPods and more.

There are a lot a choices, from solid colors or patterns, to specialty items like wallet cases and charging cases. There is even a whole line of cases featuring the art of Van Gogh. Plus, for every case purchased in December, Casely is donating a portion to the American Cancer Society.

If you're an Apple user, you have a lot of options to choose from, as Casely offers cases from the iPhone 13 Pro Max down to the iPhone 6. There are even available. Whether you're buying gifts for friends and family or just upgrading your current cases on all of your devices, this deal is solid. And right now you can still get two-day shipping. Hurry, though. This deal ends Dec 21.