Get $35 off the Razer Kishi for iPhone game controller

If you're looking to play games on your iPhone, adding a wraparound game controller like the makes the experience whole lot more like playing a Nintendo Switch. The usually sells for $100, but is now on sale for , which is $5 less than the lowest price we've seen for it. Note that this sale is listed as a "limited-time deal" on Amazon and is not part of , which includes nice discounts on several Razer products, including gaming mice, headsets and keyboards.

The reason this model is probably on sale is that Razer recently released an that includes a code for a free month of Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers. That model costs $100 and has slightly different cosmetics but is otherwise the same. While that's an officially approved Xbox model, this model has worked just fine in my tests using it with Xbox Cloud gaming, which is now available for iPhones via Safari or Chrome web browsers.

The Kishi for iPhone stands out from typical mobile controllers thanks to its Nintendo Switch-like design, with the paddles attaching to either side of the screen. It also directly connects to the phone, in this case via Lightning, rather than using Bluetooth, which is how game controllers generally work on mobile. It also has a passthrough port for charging your iPhone while you play.

It expands wide enough to fit all recent iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 Max, and collapses into a fairly compact package. It's a good controller, although the is arguably better (I like the Backbone's ergonomics a little better). That said, this is still a good deal and it's nice to see this iPhone version selling for less than the , which lists for $80.