Get 30% off Earfun's impressive new Free Pro 2 sport buds

Enlarge Image Earfun

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

I was a fan of Earfun's earlier earbuds, which offer good sound for around and have little sport fins that help keep them in your ears securely. Now Earfun has released the buds with aluminum alloy caps, improved noise canceling and a couple of extra microphones that help boost voice-calling performance. They list for $80 but after you click the 10% instant discount coupon on their Amazon product page and then add the code EFANCFP6 (extra 20% off) at checkout, the price goes to $56 before tax (that's $24 off). The code EFANCFP6 is good through Dec. 10. Just remember to apply it at checkout.

Read more: Best wireless earbuds for 2021

I've been using the Free Pro 2 for a few days and they deliver good sound for their modest price, with decent clarity and deep but well-defined bass. They produce relatively big, open sound. They don't have such extra features as an ear-detection sensor so your music automatically pauses when you take one or both buds out of your ears or an app that allows you to update their firmware. But they're lightweight, should fit most ears well and have decent noise canceling along with a transparency mode (it's not as good as the AirPods Pro's transparency mode, which is hard to beat).

I found the voice-calling performance good but not great. They did an acceptable job reducing background noise and picking up my voice in noisy environments but they aren't top-notch in this department.

Read more: Best Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available right now

Battery life is rated at up to 6 hours, they're IPX5 splash-proof, and their elongated case is compact and better designed than the Free Pro's case (this model also has wireless charging). As I said, the little fin helps keep them in your ears and they make for decent sports earbuds and sit fairly flush against your ear -- they don't stick out much) -- which helps cut down on wind noise. Here's a closer look at the specs for various Earfun earbuds currently available.