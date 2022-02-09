Garmin Instinct 2 promises you'll never charge your smartwatch again

Garmin

Garmin has added another outdoor smartwatch to its lineup. This one's called the Instinct 2 and it comes in two different sizes with scratch-resistant glass. It has a solar variant that the company says gives unlimited battery life -- as long as it gets enough sunlight each day. Starting at $349 (£300, AU$549) the Inspire 2 is a wallet-friendly alternative to the Fenix 7 and Epix watches the company announced in January.

The Instinct 2 is a 45mm watch face, while the Instinct 2S is 40mm. Both versions have similar health and fitness tracking features to other Garmin watches, including the body battery that gives an indicator of your energy reserves, sleep score and VO2 Max. A new multisport activity type lets you move between different workout types and maintain your overall time and distance.

Key specifications

Meets military standard 810 for shock and thermal resistance

Water-resistant to 100 meters

Monochrome display

Over 40 activity tracking types including indoor climb, bouldering, golf and backcountry ski

Garmin Pay for mobile payments

Up to four weeks' battery life in smartwatch mode

As for the unlimited battery life claim, that's only for the 45mm Inspire 2 Solar version and assumes your watch is outside for 3 hours a day in 50,000-lux conditions. That's equivalent to an overcast day with some sunlight.

The Instinct 2 will also come in three editions, each dedicated to particular activity. The surf edition adds water sport activities (including kiteboarding) and puts ocean conditions right on your wrist. The tactical edition has a stealth mode and it's compatible with night vision goggles, while the camo edition comes in different patterns for blending in with the environment.