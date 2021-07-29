Bezos' space plans sparked laughs in 2000 Suicide Squad review Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker leaving in 2022 Will Smith plays dad of Venus and Serena Williams Nikola founder Trevor Milton indicted on three counts of fraud Another 1.5 million unemployment refunds
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

GarageBand will let you experiment with tracks from Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa

A new set of producer packs will also bring beats and loops from prominent producers.

Listen
- 00:47
apple-garageband-update-jul21-hero-07292021

GarageBand is getting new sound packs and producer packs.

 Apple

Music makers using Apple's GarageBand for iOS and iPad OS are getting some new tools from some industry names like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

Apple is adding new sound packs and producer packs to GarageBand. This includes step-by-step instructions on remixing using songs from Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, the company said in a blogpost, Thursday. The producer packs come with loops, beats and instruments created by music producers like Boys Noize, Oak Felder, and Tom Misch.

"I want musicians and music lovers to be able to see how a song is produced and be able to hear all the individual parts, and then put their own creative color on it, doing whatever they want in GarageBand," Lady Gaga said in the post. 

Another producer pack serves as a "special companion experience" to the docuseries Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson, which hits Apple TV+ July 30.