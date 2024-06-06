Galaxy Z Fold 6 Rumors: What's Next for Samsung's Big Foldable Phone

Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 5's new hinge was one of its most significant upgrades. With the Z Fold 6, design may once again be a big area of focus.

If the rumors turn out to be true, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have an updated look that more closely matches the Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with a larger cover screen among other changes.

But otherwise, the Z Fold 6 is expected to get the same upgrades we typically see in a new device, such as a new processor. Samsung's Galaxy AI features will also likely be available on its upcoming foldables, although it's less clear whether the company will debut new AI-driven software tricks specifically designed for its bendable phones. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also likely support S Pen input.

The wild card, however, is the idea that Samsung may introduce an additional variant: Either a more expensive Ultra version, or a cheaper entry-level Z Fold, according to reports from Galaxy Club and The Elec.

As one of the first companies to get into the foldable phone market, Samsung has largely been considered to be the leader in the space. But it was recently dethroned by rival Huawei in terms of year-over-year growth in shipments for the first three months of 2024, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research. Samsung also has more competition than ever before now that Google and OnePlus have joined the foldable phone race.

Here's a closer look at what we're expecting from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date

Samsung doesn't typically discuss new products before it's ready to announce them. But the company typically holds an Unpacked event each summer to introduce new foldable phones and smartwatches, usually in the July or August timeframe.

Reports suggest Samsung will take the same approach this year. Stories from Korean news outlet ETNews and blog SamMobile indicate Samsung is planning to hold an Unpacked event in July, lining up with last year's timing. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Ring at the event.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 design may get a few upgrades

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to get a fresh look. What is said to be a leaked ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 recently surfaced on Reddit, as SamMobile reported, indicating that the larger-size foldable will have edges that are flatter and more angular like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If true, the design change could create more consistency among Samsung's top-of-the-line phones. It would also make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 physically feel more like a notepad, which would be fitting, given the Z Fold's S Pen support.

But what may be even more useful is the wider cover screen that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to get. A prolific leaker who goes by the alias Ice Universe on Twitter says the Z Fold 6 will have a slightly larger outer display that measures 60.2 millimeters compared to the 57.4-millimeter Galaxy Z Fold 5. Giving the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a wider cover screen could make it feel more like a regular phone when closed, which would address one of my biggest criticisms about the current model.

Still, don't count on saying goodbye to the crease just yet. Citing testers, Ice Universe says the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will still have a visible crease, although it will be reduced.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 cameras may be the same

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera (not pictured) is rumored to be similar to the Z Fold 5's. Rich Peterson/CNET

If the rumors hold up as accurate, Samsung doesn't have any major camera upgrades planned for this year's Z Fold. Both Ice Universe and the blog Galaxy Club report that the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera specifications will match those found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That's to say it's expected to have a 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 10-megapixel selfie camera and a 4-megapixel under-display camera for use when the device is open.

That said, megapixels aren't everything. The size of the pixels also matters, since it determines how much light the sensor can absorb. Samsung increased the Galaxy S24 Ultra's pixel size compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's, for example, which enabled it to take better photos in mixed and dim lighting than last year's phone in my testing. Under-the-hood upgrades, like refined algorithms and new processors, can also improve photography. When I reviewed the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, for example, I noticed that Samsung improved the way its algorithms enhance color tones and details.

In other words, even if the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera is the same as the Z Fold 5's on paper, there are other ways Samsung could improve camera performance.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or low-end model possibly planned

There's a chance Samsung could be working on more than one version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The company is reportedly developing a cheaper edition of its larger-size foldable to appeal to more consumers, according to Korean new outlet The Elec. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 currently starts at $1,800, making it one of the most expensive phones you can buy. Lowering the cost to a more palatable price could make Samsung's phone-tablet hybrid more compelling.

At the same time, Samsung is rumored to be considering the opposite approach as well. Galaxy Club also reports that an even more expensive model potentially called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could be in the works, although the report suggests that it might only be available in South Korea.

We won't know what Samsung has in store for its next foldable until we hear from them. But if the rumors are true, it sounds like the Z Fold may see a more dramatic upgrade this year, compared to last year when the Z Flip 5 took the spotlight.