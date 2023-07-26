X
Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Z Fold 4 vs. Z Fold 3: How Samsung's Foldable Lineup Has Changed

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is slimmer and lighter than last year's model.

Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram Senior Editor
Sareena is a senior editor for CNET covering the mobile beat including device reviews. She is a seasoned multimedia journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience producing stories for television and digital publications across Asia's financial capitals including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. Prior to CNET, Sareena worked at CNN as a news writer and Reuters as a producer.
Samsung took to the Unpacked stage on Wednesday to show off its latest wave of foldable phones. The new line includes the Galaxy Z Fold 5, an $1,800 foldable phone that opens up to reveal a larger inner screen. It's a minor upgrade (at least on paper) to 2022's Galaxy Z Fold 4, which shares the same price tag.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in the lighter and slimmer design teased by TM Roh, the president of Samsung's mobile division. The Z Fold 5 weighs 253 grams (8.92 ounces), which represents a 10-gram decrease from last year's Z Fold 4 and a 18-gram decrease from the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Z Fold 5 is 13.46 mm thick when folded closed, making it 2.44mm slimmer than its predecessor. Despite Samsung's progress, the world's thinnest foldable phone is the Honor V2, made by Huawei's former subsidiary Honor. The Honor V2 is 9.9mm thick when in phone mode. However, that foldable is only available in China.

The key to the Fold 5's more portable design is what Samsung calls the flex hinge, which allows for a more streamlined construction with fewer moving parts. The new hinge also makes way for both displays to fold completely flat. 

Apart from this, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 received a series of incremental improvements such as the newest Snapdragon processor and a brighter internal screen (1,750 nits). It's the brightest screen on any Z Fold. There's also support for three SIMs, and the upgraded hinge. For more specifics, feel free to check out the details in CNET's specs chart below for a side-by-side comparison.

Z Fold 5 vs. Z Fold 4 vs. Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5GSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Cover: 6.2-inch AMOLED (2,316 x 904 pixels), 1-120Hz; internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2,176 x 1,812 pixels), 1-120Hz Cover: 6.2-inch (2,316 x 904; internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Cover: 6.2-inch AMOLED (2,268 x 832 pixels); internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2,208 x 1,768 pixels)
Cover: 402 ppi, internal: 374 ppi Cover: 402 ppi, internal: 374 ppiCover: 387 ppi, internal: 374 ppi
Open: 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 in; closed: 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 in Open: 6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 in; closed: 6.11 x 2.64 x 0.62 in Open: 5.04 x 6.22 x 0.25 mm; Closed: 2.64 x 6.22 x 0.63 in; hinge ~0.57in (sagging)
Open: 154.94 x 129.79 x 6.1 mm; closed: 154.94 x 67.06 x 13.46 mm Open: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm; closed: 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm Open:128 x 158 x 6.4 mm; closed: 158 x 67 x 16 mm; hinge: ~14.4mm (sagging)
253 g (8.92 oz) 263 g (9.27 oz)271 g (9.56 oz)
Android 13 Android 12LAndroid 11
50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
4-megapixel (under display); 10-megapixel (cover screen) 4-megapixel (under display); 10-megapixel (cover screen)4-megapixel (under display); 10-megapixel (front cover)
TBD 4K 4K
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 1Snapdragon 888
12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB 12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB12GB + 256GB/512GB
None NoneNone
4,400 mAh (dual-battery) 4,400 mAh 4,400 mAh
Side SideSide
USB-C USB-CUSB-C
None NoneNone
5G-enabled, IPX8 water-resistance, S Pen support, 25W wired charging, wireless charging, wireless power share, triple SIM 5G, 30x space zoom camera, IPX8, 25-watt fast-charging (no in-box charger)5G-enabled; Foldable display, 120Hz refresh rate (front cover and main display), water-resistance, S Pen support
$1,800 (256GB) $1,800$1,800 (256GB); $1,900 (512GB)
Converts to £1,400 from USD. International prices TBC. £1,549£1,599 (256GB); £1,699 (512GB)
Converts to AU$2,655 from USD. International prices TBD. Converts to AU$2,960AU$2,499 (256GB); AU$2,649 (512GB)

