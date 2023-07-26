Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Z Fold 4 vs. Z Fold 3: How Samsung's Foldable Lineup Has Changed

Samsung took to the Unpacked stage on Wednesday to show off its latest wave of foldable phones. The new line includes the Galaxy Z Fold 5, an $1,800 foldable phone that opens up to reveal a larger inner screen. It's a minor upgrade (at least on paper) to 2022's Galaxy Z Fold 4, which shares the same price tag.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in the lighter and slimmer design teased by TM Roh, the president of Samsung's mobile division. The Z Fold 5 weighs 253 grams (8.92 ounces), which represents a 10-gram decrease from last year's Z Fold 4 and a 18-gram decrease from the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Z Fold 5 is 13.46 mm thick when folded closed, making it 2.44mm slimmer than its predecessor. Despite Samsung's progress, the world's thinnest foldable phone is the Honor V2, made by Huawei's former subsidiary Honor. The Honor V2 is 9.9mm thick when in phone mode. However, that foldable is only available in China.

The key to the Fold 5's more portable design is what Samsung calls the flex hinge, which allows for a more streamlined construction with fewer moving parts. The new hinge also makes way for both displays to fold completely flat.

Apart from this, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 received a series of incremental improvements such as the newest Snapdragon processor and a brighter internal screen (1,750 nits). It's the brightest screen on any Z Fold. There's also support for three SIMs, and the upgraded hinge. For more specifics, feel free to check out the details in CNET's specs chart below for a side-by-side comparison.