Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 To Get 'New and Unique' AI Features, Samsung Hints

Samsung's next foldable phones, presumably called the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, are expected to be all about AI just like the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung's Won-Joon Choi, head of the mobile research and development office for the company's mobile experience business, teased that its upcoming foldables will include new AI features tailored to those devices.

"The introduction of Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 series was only the start," he said in a blog post. "To deliver a completely new and unique AI experience, we will further optimize the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices."

It's the latest indication that AI is starting to play a larger role in smartphone software, coming after Samsung introduced Galaxy AI in January. Google also showcased an upgraded version of its Gemini assistant for Android devices last month, and Apple is expected to unveil AI-powered features for the iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

In the blog post, Choi also described Galaxy AI and Samsung's foldable phones as "complementary technologies" that will "unlock all new possibilities."

Choi's words line up with previous comments he made to CNET in January ahead of the company's most recent Unpacked event. Back then, he said the company would look for ways to "enhance" AI features to match different types of devices.

"Rather than just simply extending it, we want to come up with very specific…optimized experiences according to those form factors," he said. "Not just [a] copy and paste but enhancing the experience for those specific form factors."

Choi also announced that Samsung's Live Translate feature, which translate phone calls into a different language in real time, will soon be available for third-party apps in addition to the native phone app on compatible Galaxy devices.

Samsung typically announces new foldable devices during an Unpacked event in the summer. The company introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in late July last year, and it's expected to adhere to a similar timeline this year. The company is said to be holding an event on July 10, according to reports from Korean newspaper The Chosun Daily and blog Sam Mobile.

Other than new AI features, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have a larger cover screen, according to serial leaker Ice Universe, and a new processor. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Club reports that an upgraded camera could be in store.

