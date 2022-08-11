Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Fold 4: Which Style of Samsung Foldable is A Fit for You?

We compare the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 spec-by-spec.
2 min read
samsung's new z fold 4 phone and nz flip 4 phone held side-by-side
Samsung's luxurious new foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- officially launch on Aug. 26th.
Samsung

Samsung showed off the newest models of its fancy foldable phone lineups on Wednesday, in a continuation of its efforts to take bendable phones to the mainstream. The  Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, announced at the company's annual Unpacked event, were revealed alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will launch on Aug. 26, when they will start at $1,800 ((£1,649, AU$2,499) and $1000 (£999, AU$ 1,499) respectively – the same price as each of their predecessors.

While both phones share a foldable design, the way in which it is actually done is different. The Z Flip 4 is a clamshell-style flip phone popularized by Motorola's Razr. It is compact, nostalgically cool, and targets bloggers and content creators, among other demographics. The Z Fold 4 on the other hand, is Samsung's heftier book-style foldable. It's nearly double the height of the Z Flip 4 when both are folded "close." When unfurled, Z Fold 4 expands into a tablet-sized interior screen that Samsung says is powerful tool for multitasking , which is given a boost by 12GB of RAM. 

More from Samsung Unpacked

With the Z Fold 4's larger size (and higher price), comes a corresponding set of features. There are three rear cameras including a telephoto lens, compared with just two on the Z Flip 2. Z Fold 4 also manages to cram in a larger battery. Their front displays are very different too. The Z Flip 4 features a petite display on the lower portion of the cover, which Samsung has made more useful with this iteration. The Z Fold 4 features a display that is nearly the size of regular phone screen. 

Despite their inherent physical differences, perhaps Samsung's biggest flex across both new models was software. Like the Z Fold 4, the Flip 4 gets the bottom-screen trackpad feature in its Flex Mode, or the feature that splits apps between top and bottom portions of the screen when folded halfway. With the updates, you'll be able to use the bottom half of the screen as a trackpad for navigating the top portion of the screen, supposedly making it easier to manipulate apps in Flex Mode.  Each of the models also receive nighttime photography improvements that were launched with the Galaxy S22, including night portrait-mode photos.  These changes seem to underscore Samsung's efforts to convince shoppers to switch to a foldable phone – or at the very least generate some interest. And for the chip nerds: Samsung's 

For more information on how the Z Flip 4 stacks up against the Z Fold 4, take a look at CNET's specs chart below for a side-by-side comparison.

Z Fold 4 vs. Z Flip 4


 Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G Galaxy Z Flip 4
Display size, resolution, aspect ratio Internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2176 x 1812 pixels) External: 6.2-inch HD+ (2,316 x 904) Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1080 pixels; 22:9) Cover Screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels)
Pixel density TBC TBC
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 67.1 mm x 155.1 mm x 15.8mm(Hinge) ~ 14.2mm(Sagging); Unfolded: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging); Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 9.27 oz; 263g 187g; 6.59 oz
Mobile software Android 12L Android 12
Camera 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
Front-facing camera 4-megapixel (under display), 10-megapixel (front cover) 10-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 1 Snap 8 Plus Gen 1
RAM/Storage 12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB 8GB+ 128GB/256GB/512GB
Expandable storage None None
Battery/Charger 4,400mAh 3,700 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Side
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack None No
Special features Foldable phone, 30x optical, 30x space zoom, IPX8, 25-watt fast-charging (no in-box charger) IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging
Price (USD) $1800 (256 GB); Pricing for other models TBC $999
Price (GBP) £1,649 (256GB) £999
Price (AUD)  AU$2,499 (256GB)
 AU$1,499