Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and Watch 4: Everything Samsung just Unpacked

Samsung's third Unpacked of 2021 has started, and like all events since the coronavirus spread globally, Samsung's latest launch is all virtual. Foldables are the big phones of the day: Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which expands outward from a phone into a tablet, and the Galaxy Z Flip 2, a clamshell design. New Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are also on tap to complement the new phones. And do you miss Bixby? It's back!

You can watch on Samsung's YouTube page, or stick here for CNET's live show with Bridget Carey, Iyaz Akhtar and Jide Akinrinade.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3

The redesigned Z Flip 3 starts at $1,000, putting it in line with the Galaxy S21 Plus and the iPhone 12 Pro. The Z Fold 3, tweaked to include an under-display front camera, slightly lighter weight and 100mAh less battery, will come in starting at $1,800; in contrast, when it was unveiled a year ago for $2,000, it was the company's most expensive phone.

In addition to lower prices, both the foldables now feature water resistance and sturdier materials for the hinges, body and display. The updates are intended to reassure consumers that foldables aren't as fragile as they may seem. The Z Fold 3 now supports the S Pen.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic

The sleeker, cheaper Watch 4 starts at $250, while the more conventional-looking Watch 4 Classic's prices begin at $350, boast improved specs and herald the return of the rotating bezel. They both debut the new Google-Samsung jointly developed reboot of Android Wear OS.

New health features build on top of those carried over from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3, such as heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG and sleep tracking. They new ones include a few extras for sleep tracking, like snore detection and blood oxygen checks can run once a second or once every 60 seconds. There's also a new electrical bioimpedance sensor on the rear array for full-body analysis, with a set of accompanying readouts such as BMI, muscle mass and hydration.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are available for preorder today and ship August 27. Samsung is offering a $50 credit to those who preorder.

Galaxy Buds 2

The newest model of Samsung's $150 true-wireless earbuds feature active noise canceling in a smaller design that should fit a wider variety of ear sizes than more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro; they're smaller than the Galaxy Buds Plus, but with shorter battery life. They're in preorder now now and will ship on August 27th. All four colors (graphite, white, olive and lavender) come with with a white charging case.

