Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal: Save up to $750 off a custom Samsung foldable today only

Samsung

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Samsung's line of foldable smart phones are dragging the flip phone into the new decade with their ultra-sleek flexible touchscreens. And today only, you can customize your own Bespoke edition of the compact Galaxy Z Flip 3 for up to $750 off. Plus, you'll get free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, a $150 value and named one of our top pairs of wireless earbuds of the year, tossed in for free. The 256GB base model of the Z Flip 3 usually lists for $1,000, with an extra $100 to upgrade to the customizable Bespoke edition. And today that has been cut down by $150 for everyone, no strings attached (so you're essentially getting free customization and then some). And with an eligible trade-in of up to two phones, tablets, or smart watches, you can save an additional $600. It should be noted that the trade-in box claims you can earn up to $650 in credit, but the checkout has it capped at $600.

The Bespoke edition of the Z Flip 3 lets you build a phone that will stand out from the rest. You can select either a white or black frame, and adjust the color of the top and bottom panels independently. There are five panel color options, white, black, pink, yellow and blue. The phone itself features a 6.7" display that folds in half, with an intuitive 1.9" cover display for quick glances at notifications.

Despite the drawback of its limited battery life, CNET's Patrick Holland describes the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as "the first foldable you may actually want to buy." You can read his full breakdown of the compact smart phone here. The deal is only valid until tonight at 11:59 PM EST (8:59 PM PT), so act fast.