Galaxy Watch 5 Update Makes It Easier to Track Your Menstrual Cycle

Samsung's planned upgrade to its temperature sensor for menstrual cycle tracking has arrived for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The cycle tracking feature is being released as an update starting now in the US, Korea and 30 regions in Europe, the company said Wednesday.

Samsung's temperature sensor will now let wearers measure basal body temperature while asleep, thanks to a tracking feature powered by Natural Cycles' technology. Designed to monitor a woman's menstrual cycle and fertility status, Natural Cycles' algorithm can help determine periods and ovulation windows. Samsung first shared news of its partnership with Natural Cycles in February, and said the partners planned to roll out the update by the end of June.

When the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models launched in August 2022, the temperature sensor wasn't active. Now the feature is coming out through the Samsung Health app, where users can choose Cycle Tracking to begin monitoring and logging their information. In addition to checking one's basal body temperature on waking up, the feature also provides a calendar, monthly graph, symptom checker and tips on how to manage your cycle.

"The new infrared temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch 5 broadens our whole health offerings, providing more convenient ways to track and understand personal health," said Dr. Hon Pak, who heads Samsung's digital health team.

With the new feature, the Watch 5 joins other wearables that offer people an easy way to track their temperature in relation to their menstrual cycle. Apple released an ovulation tracking feature alongside the Apple Watch 8 last year. The Oura ring also lets wearers sync their temperature data to the Natural Cycles app.

