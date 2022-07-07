Early Prime Day Deals Amazon Prime Perk: Free Grubhub Plus Shop a Laptop on Prime Day? Suddenlink Internet Review Smart Home Discounts Echo Dot, Smart Bulb Bundle Best Mesh Routers Echo Show 5 at Lowest Price
Galaxy Watch 5 Leak Shows 360 Degree View of Upcoming Models

The 3D renders seemingly reveal Samsung's smartwatch.

It appears Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will soon be replaced.
Leaks have apparently offered us our best view yet of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5, with full 360 degree views shown in renders obtained by reliable leaker 91mobiles. The imagery shows the Galaxy Watch 5 in black and white and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in black and gray titanium.

Rumors and details of the new smartwatch have been trickling out for months, and it's expected to launch next month at Samsung's Unpacked event (like the two smartwatches before it). The upgraded model is rumored to have a longer battery life and improved biometric capabilities, including the ability to read your temperature. It's likely to run Google's Wear OS.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

