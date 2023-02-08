Galaxy S23 Ultra Review ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing 5 Things New Bing Can Do How to Try New Bing Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Massive Listeria Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Comparing Samsung and Apple's Newest Flagship Phones

The Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14 are both great phones at $800. We spell out each phone's specs so you can see what sets them apart.

Eli Blumenthal headshot
Eli Blumenthal
Samsung's Galaxy S23.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 is in direct competition with Apple's base iPhone 14. 
James Martin/CNET

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

Last week at its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung revealed the new Galaxy S23 line, introducing the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. The new phones, the latest in Samsung's popular Galaxy S line, have a host of features and camera improvements, and on paper they seem poised to be among the top phones of the year.
Samsung/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Save with preorder deals

Samsung's all-new Galaxy S23 flagship lineup is now available to preorder, with devices shipping on Feb. 17. You can save on the latest devices with several Galaxy S23 preorder deals already available at Samsung, Best Buy, all the major phone carriers and more.

See at Samsung
See at Best Buy
See at Amazon

Though the line is one of the first major tech launches of the year, the phone space is quite competitive. Apple and Google just refreshed their respective flagship lineups last fall, with Apple unveiling the Phone 14 and Google touting the Pixel 7. And new devices, including the OnePlus 11 5G, are right around the corner. 

More on Samsung Unpacked

Samsung's devices are often directly compared to Apple's, so we're going to take a look at how the base S23 and the base iPhone 14 stack up when it comes to specs. 

iPhone 14 Pro
James Martin/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs vs. Apple iPhone 14


Galaxy S23 iPhone 14
Display size, resolution, brightness 6.1-inch AMOLED; FHD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels); 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate; 1,750 nits 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels; 1,200 nits
Pixel density 425 ppi 460 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 inches 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches
Dimensions (Millimeters) 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm 147 x 72 x 7.8mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.93 oz.; 168.1g 6.07 oz.; 172g
Mobile software Android 13 iOS 16
Camera 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Video capture 8K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps
Processor Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
RAM/Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB 8GB RAM + 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Expandable storage None None
Battery/Charging speeds 3,900 mAh (25W wired charging) Undisclosed; Apple claims 20 hours of video playback (25W wired charging)
Fingerprint sensor In-display None (Face ID)
Connector USB-C Lightning
Headphone jack None None
Special features 5G, 120Hz display, water-resistant (IP68), wireless PowerShare to charge other devices 5G enabled; MagSafe; water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
Price off-contract (USD) $800 (8GB/128GB) $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)
Price (GBP) £769 (8GB/128GB) £849 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,249 (8GB/128GB) AU$1,399 (128GB)
Now playing: Watch this: Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades
6:08