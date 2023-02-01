Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Spec-by-Spec Comparison

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new luxury-level flagship phone in the company's Galaxy line revealed at Wednesday's Unpacked event. Starting at $1,200 (£1,249, AU$1,949), one of its biggest improvements is a new 200-megapixel main camera -- nearly double the resolution of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. That camera upgrade comes alongside a special version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that Samsung says has been optimized specifically for the Galaxy S23 line.

In some ways, these improvements mirror what Apple did with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max when they launched in September last year. The iPhone 14 Pro phones each include a new 48-megapixel main camera and Apple's A16 Bionic chip. While Samsung's entire Galaxy S23 line does include the new Snapdragon chip, Apple instead reserved the A16 Bionic for the Pro phones during that latest refresh.

Both Samsung and Apple's phones have lots of other high-end specs to consider if you're deciding between the two. Check out the chart below to see the specs.