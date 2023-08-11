Galaxy S23 Owners Can Try Out Samsung's One UI 6 Software Now

Samsung on Friday launched the beta version of its next software update, and if you've got a phone in the Galaxy S23 series, you'll be able to sign up to try it out.

The beta of Samsung One UI 6 will give you early access to the software's latest additions. This version is based around allowing you to customize your phone settings to access features you use the most.

"Our mission with One UI is to reflect the unique preferences of our users in every aspect of their mobile experience," Samsung Executive Vice President Janghyun Yoon said in a press release.

Here are some of the things you can expect in Samsung One UI 6:

A simplified, "more modern" design.

A new default font.

New emojis on Samsung Keyboard.

Screen visibility and settings like brightness available in the Quick Panel.

The ability to set different lock screens with Modes and Routines ("such as a calming photo of a forest in sleep mode," Samsung suggests).

A new custom camera widget where you can preselect a camera mode and photo saving location.

One UI 6 is based on Google's Android 14 operating system.

The beta program is open to Samsung Galaxy S23 users in the US, Germany and South Korea. The company was originally expected to launch the One UI 6 beta on Thursday, but it was pushed back a day. Samsung didn't provide a reason for the delay.

Feedback will help Samsung make final adjustments to the system ahead of its official launch.

