Galaxy S23 Owners Can Try Out Samsung's One UI 6 Software Early

Samsung will soon launch the beta version of its next software update, and if you've got a phone in the Galaxy S23 series, you'll be able to sign up to try it out.

Signing up for the beta of Samsung One UI 6 will give you early access to the latest additions to Samsung's software, which is based around allowing you to customize your phone settings to what you use the most.

Here are some of the things you can expect in Samsung One UI 6:

A simplified, "more modern" design

A new default font

New emojis on Samsung Keyboard

Screen visibility and settings like brightness available in the Quick Panel

The ability to set different lock screens with Modes and Routines ("such as a calming photo of a forest in Sleep Mode," Samsung suggests)

A new custom camera widget where you can preselect a camera mode and photo saving location

One UI 6 is based on Google's Android 14.

The beta program will be open to Samsung Galaxy S23 users in the US, Germany and South Korea. It was expected to launch today, but a representative for Samsung said on Thursday morning that "the rollout timing has shifted." The company said it will have a new launch date for the program soon.

Any feedback you give Samsung will help make final adjustments to the system ahead of its official launch.

