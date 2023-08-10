X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Galaxy S23 Owners Can Try Out Samsung's One UI 6 Software Early

You'll soon be able to sign up for the beta of Samsung's updated operating system.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
Samsung One UI 6 screenshots
Samsung

Samsung will soon launch the beta version of its next software update, and if you've got a phone in the Galaxy S23 series, you'll be able to sign up to try it out.

Signing up for the beta of Samsung One UI 6 will give you early access to the latest additions to Samsung's software, which is based around allowing you to customize your phone settings to what you use the most.

Here are some of the things you can expect in Samsung One UI 6:

  • A simplified, "more modern" design
  • A new default font
  • New emojis on Samsung Keyboard
  • Screen visibility and settings like brightness available in the Quick Panel
  • The ability to set different lock screens with Modes and Routines ("such as a calming photo of a forest in Sleep Mode," Samsung suggests)
  • A new custom camera widget where you can preselect a camera mode and photo saving location

One UI 6 is based on Google's Android 14

The beta program will be open to Samsung Galaxy S23 users in the US, Germany and South Korea. It was expected to launch today, but a representative for Samsung said on Thursday morning that "the rollout timing has shifted." The company said it will have a new launch date for the program soon. 

Any feedback you give Samsung will help make final adjustments to the system ahead of its official launch. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus $1,120 at Verizon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Read more: Best Unlimited Data Plans for August 2023

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans