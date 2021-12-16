Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE: Every difference we expect

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 lineup nearly a year ago, which means it's likely almost time to see what's next. Samsung typically announces its main Galaxy S devices in the early part of the year, and we're also expecting to see another new Galaxy phone in early 2022: the Galaxy S21 FE.

If you're a Samsung fan looking to buy a new phone next year, there's a good reason why you might find yourself deciding between two devices. The Galaxy S22 is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy S21, meaning it'll be the least expensive model in Samsung's new Galaxy S family. And the Galaxy S21 FE will likely be a more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21. So both the S22 and the S21 FE are expected to be on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to price.

Read more: Full rumored specs for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked online

There's likely to be a notable cost difference between them, though. The Galaxy S22 will probably be a couple of hundred dollars more expensive than the Galaxy S21 FE, and rumors suggest it'll include a sharper camera and faster processor to justify that difference. Still, the Galaxy S21 FE might have an edge when it comes to screen size and battery life.

Here's a closer look at what we're expecting to see based on the rumors.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (rumored) vs. Galaxy S22 (rumored)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (rumored) Samsung Galaxy S22 (rumored) Display 6.4 AMOLED 2,340 x 1,080; 120Hz refresh rate 6.06 AMOLED FHD+; 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 5G Main camera 32-megapixel, 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel 50-megapixel, 12-megapixel, 12-megapixel Front camera 12-megapixel 10-megapixel Battery and charging 4,3720 mAh capacitiy; fast charging 3,700 mAh capacity; fast charging Storage 128GB or 256GB 256GB RAM 6GB or 8GB RAM 8GB Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

The Galaxy S22's screen may be smaller

The Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be Samsung's option for those who prefer a compact phone, similar to the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S22 may come with a 6.06-inch screen, according to specifications published by prominent leaker Ice Universe. The Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display, according to information posted on China's TENAA certification website spotted by MyFixGuide and a recent report from German news site Win Future. Both phones are expected to come with display refresh rates that can reach up to 120Hz.

If the leaks turn out to be true, the Galaxy S22 will be smaller than both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20, while the Galaxy S21 FE will fall between the sizes of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus.

But the Galaxy S22 could have a higher-resolution main camera



The Galaxy S22 is expected to come with a 50-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. That's according to Twitter leaker Tron, who has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting on unreleased Samsung products. (He correctly said the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be slimmer than its predecessor, but he also said the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would cost $1,249 even though it ). The Dutch website Galaxy Club, which has been posting a lot of leaks that have yet to be confirmed about the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 FE, also says the Galaxy S22 will have a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel wide sensor. It also suggests the phone could come with a 10-megapixel front camera.

If these rumors turn out to be true, the Galaxy S22 will have a much sharper main sensor than the Galaxy S21 FE, but a slightly less sharp selfie camera. Samsung's rumored budget phone will reportedly come with a triple-lens camera. According to MyFixGuide, that includes a 32-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors, as well as a 12-megapixel front camera. A more recent leak from Win Future suggests the Galaxy S21 FE's rear camera system will sport an 8-megapixel and two 12-megapixel sensors, while the front camera will have a 32-megapixel lens.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy S22 will likely run on a newer and faster processor

Performance appears to be one area where the Galaxy S22 could shine over the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung's next major Galaxy S entry will likely run on the newest Qualcomm smartphone processor, called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung also makes its own line of Exynos processors, but those chips are usually available only in certain markets -- not including the US. And that's a shame, because the next version of Samsung's Exynos chip sounds like it could potentially bring a big leap forward in graphics performance. Samsung and AMD are collaborating on a future Exynos chip, which will bring high-end gaming features like ray tracing to Samsung phones. But Samsung and AMD haven't revealed further details about the chip, such as when it'll launch or which products it'll be in.

The Galaxy S21 FE, by comparison, is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, according to MyFixGuide and Win Future, the same processor that powers the Galaxy S21. That means we can probably expect performance that's similar to the Galaxy S21, which will likely be considered a previous-generation product in the not-too-distant future.

But the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have a bigger battery

Samsung is seemingly focusing on screen size and battery life with its next budget phone. The Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to have a 4,370 mAh battery capacity, according to the MyFixGuide leak. (Win Future speculates the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery.) The Galaxy S22, on the other hand, is expected to come with only a 3,700 mAh battery, according to leaks from Ice Universe and Galaxy Club. That would make it smaller than the Galaxy S21's 4,000 mAh battery. But keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 is also rumored to be smaller.

In terms of memory and storage, we're expecting to see 8GB of RAM and 256GB of space. That's according to a YouTuber called Super Roader, who claims to be a former employee of Samsung's wireless division. The amount of RAM we could see in the Galaxy S21 FE is less clear. The previously referenced MyFixGuide report suggests it'll include 8GB of RAM, while a separate report from the same website, based on details that appeared on the Google Play Console, indicate 6GB of RAM. It's possible the phone will come in two variants, since both MyFixGuide and Win Future reports say the phone will come in 128GB or 256GB storage options.

The Galaxy S22 will likely be more expensive than the Galaxy S21 FE

We don't know how much these phones will cost, and we haven't seen any reports or rumors that provide an indication of price. But based on last year's pricing pattern, the Galaxy S22 would be about $800 if Samsung takes the same approach as it did with the Galaxy S21 lineup.

The Galaxy S20 FE, on the other hand, was priced at $700 at launch, while the standard Galaxy S20 began at $1,000. So the Galaxy S21 FE should be around $300 less expensive than the standard Galaxy S21, which starts at $800. Of course, that's assuming Samsung retains the same pricing structure as it did with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 FE.

Should you buy the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S21 FE?

Before a product is actually announced, it's impossible to know whether you should buy it. Based on the rumors, though, it sounds like the Galaxy S21 FE is ideal for those who prioritize screen size and battery life and staying well below the $1,000 threshold. The Galaxy S22 will likely be better suited for those who want a more premium device with a sharper camera, faster performance and a more pocket-friendly design.